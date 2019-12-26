Campaigning for local body polls ends

Campaigning for first phase of local body elections to 2,105 posts for which 6,731 candidates are in the fray ended at 5 p.m. here on Wednesday.

Of the total 2,524 posts, 8,277 nominations were received and after scrutiny, 134 nominations were rejected. 997 nominations were withdrawn by the candidates.

A total of 415 candidates were elected unopposed leaving 6,731 candidates to contest for 2,105 posts, including 90 district panchayat ward members, 769 panchayat union ward members, 976 village panchayat presidents and 4,896 village panchayat ward members.

Campaigning picked up from December 20 after symbols were allotted to the contestants, including independents, who along with their supporters, relatives and members of political parties, distributed pamphlets to the electors and garnered support for their candidature.

Candidates backed by political parties thronged streets in large numbers while independent candidates along with their family members and friends campaigned door-to-door seeking support.

The campaign that began by 7 a.m. every day ended by 10 p.m.

On the last day of campaign, candidates made a whirlwind campaign in vehicles to cover as many as electors in each ward.

First phase of polling is to take place on December 27 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., while the second phase of polling will take place on December 30.

Counting of votes will take place at 14 centres across the district on January 2.