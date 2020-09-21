Camp elephant of ATR dies

Kalpana, a camp elephant attached to the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), died on Monday.
The elephant, aged 41, was ailing for the last two months due to age related factors, said the Forest Department.
The elephant was weak and unable to stand for the last several days. However, the elephant’s condition deteriorated and it died on Monday.
Senior officials of the Forest Department, staff of Kozhikamuthi camp and the mahout paid respects to the deceased elephant.
According to ATR officials, the elephant was captured from Sethumadai in 2004 following frequent crop raiding. It was tamed and turned to a camp elephant. Officials added that the elephant was used for tourist safari at Topslip.
The carcass of the elephant was autopsied and buried on Monday.
Kumki returns to ATR
Suyambu, one of the two kumkis that were stationed at Chadivayal elephant camp of Coimbatore Forest Division, was taken back to its mother camp at Kozhikamuthi on Monday.
Officials with Coimbatore Forest Division said that Suyambu and Venkatesh were brought from Kozhikamuthi to Chadivayal for one year contract. They said that Suyambu was returned to Kozhikamuthi after one year on Monday and Venkatesh would be shifted in the coming days.
