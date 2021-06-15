Call to revive Uzhavar Sandhai in Kaveripattinam

The Uzhavar Sandhai (farmers’ market) in Kaveripattinam has remained inoperative for over a decade now and with the regime change in the State, fresh demands have risen calling for its revival.

Uzhavar Sandhais or the farmers markets that started off as a pet project of the DMK government during its previous term fell part in some pockets for lack of attention or emergence of competing venues for sale of farm produce.

The Uzhavar Sandhai in Kaveripattinam was built in 2009 with 24 stalls and toilet facilities. The two years it flourished between 2009 and 2010, farmers benefited by bringing in their produce. But after the change in government, the market slowly fell apart for a slew of reasons, says an official.

The MGR tomato market on the Palacodde highway and functioning barely 200 metres away from the Uzhavar Sandhai was slowly turned into a multi-vegetable market.

In addition, hawkers set up stalls on either side of the Palacodde highway rendering the commute into the town to the farmers market superfluous.

Somewhere along the line, new buildings owned by Kaveripattinam Municipality to house various offices including the office for Hogenakkal drinking water scheme came up blocking the view to the farmers market. Soon, farmers stopped bringing their produce, forcing the officials to shut it down.

For a brief time in 2016, attempts were made to revive the Uzhavar Sandhai, says the official. However, it also became a turf struggle between the local AIADMK and DMK groups.

“Two markets cannot function side by side. Way out is to convert the MGR market that is closer to the Palacode highway into Uzhavar Sandhai or close it down to revive the Uzhavar Sandhai Kaveripattinam,” the official says.