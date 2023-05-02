HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cab owners, drivers picket RTO office in Udhagamandalam, demand passes for more vehicles to be allowed into hill station

Cab owners say summer is the only time they can earn well as it is tourist season, but they are not being given passes to operate in Udhagamandalam; after their protest and the subsequent traffic jam on the Udhagamandalam-Coonoor stretch of the national highway, officials decided to grant passes to 50 cabs

May 02, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Maxi cab owners and members of drivers’ associations staged a protest at the RTO office on the Udhagamandalam -Coonoor stretch of the national highway on Tuesday morning

Maxi cab owners and members of drivers’ associations staged a protest at the RTO office on the Udhagamandalam -Coonoor stretch of the national highway on Tuesday morning | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Maxi cab owners and members of drivers’ associations staged a protest at the RTO office in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday, and parked their vehicles on the Udhagamandalam-Coonoor stretch of the national highway, resulting in a traffic jam from 6.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.

The cab owners and drivers wanted permission to allow their vehicles inside Udhagamandalam town. They claimed that there were 150 cabs operating in Udhagamandalam; however, most of these vehicles go on tours with tourists, visiting other parts of the region, leave only about 20 cabs in town.

Speaking to presspersons, the Maxi cab owners said, “We are being harassed by the police and the RTO officials. Summer is the only season we earn money, and if they don’t allow us inside the town, tourists will not take our cabs.”

Following the protest, the RTO and traffic police held a meeting at the RTO office, and decided to allow 50 maxi cabs inside the town, and said the RTO will issue passes for this.

The protest was then called off, and traffic resumed on the highway stretch at 10 a.m.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / Tamil Nadu / mountains and hill-stations / road transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.