By-polls to local bodies in Coimbatore on July 9

The by-elections for the vacant posts in rural local bodies across the State will be held on July 9.

In Coimbatore, District Collector G.S. Sameeran released the election schedule for eight vacancies across the district. The by-elections are scheduled for a panchayat president post in Muthur, Kinathukadavu block and seven ward councillor posts, three in Kinathukadavu block, one each in Thondamuthur, Anamalai, Pollachi North and Pollachi South blocks.

According to a press release from the district administration, the candidates contesting for the local body by-elections can file their nominations from June 20 to 27. Candidates contesting for the post of panchayat president can file their nomination at the respective panchayat union office and panchayat ward candidates at the respective panchayat office, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m, the press release said.

The district administration has nominated five officials as Returning Officers and eight officials as Assistant Returning Officers, who will receive and scrutinise the nomination forms.

The nominations will be scrutinised on June 28 and the last date to withdraw the nomination is June 30. The polling is scheduled to take place on July 9, from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. The counting will be held on July 12 at 8 a.m. and the results will be declared on the same day. As the scheduile for the by-elections has been announced, the model code of conduct came in to force on June 18 at the respective villages where elections are scheduled, the release said.