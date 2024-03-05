GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Burglary attempt at jewellery outlet foiled in Krishnagiri

March 05, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A major heist at a jewellery store was prevented by a security guard of a private bank’s ATM in Pochampalli on Monday at midnight. The jewellery store was closed for the day when a car parked outside the shop and a few men cut open a hole through the shutter with a welding machine. The security guard of the ATM, which was just a few meters away, noticed the blinding light and alerted the police station, which was less than a kilometer away. The guard also informed the owner of the jewellery store, who was able to take necessary action. The incident took place around midnight on Monday.

Following this, police and the owner had reached the spot. However, all but one man had fled.

The accused, who was trapped inside was identified as Kirankumar of Veeramalai in Pochampalli.  The accused was arrested and the car left behind by the gang was seized. Police are investigating.

