Burglars decamp with 30 sovereigns of jewellery, ₹ 3.22 lakh

Unidentified burglars broke into a house at Kuniyamuthur between Thursday morning and Friday morning and decamped with a total of 30 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 3.22 lakh. The police said that the house of Mubarak Ali at Brindavan Circle, South Kuniyamuthur, was targeted by burglars when he and his family members were away.

According to the police, Mr. Ali runs a tailoring shop.

While he went to the tailoring shop on Thursday morning, his wife Fatima locked the house and left to her paternal house at Karumbukadai with two sons for the death anniversary of her mother.

Mr. Ali also went to his wife’s house on Thursday evening and the family stayed there.

The police said when Mr. Ali returned to his house on Friday morning, he found the front door and the cupboard broken open.

A total of 30 sovereigns of jewellery, ₹ 3.22 lakh and a costly wrist watch were missing was found missing from the cupboard.

Police have formed special teams to arrest the persons involved in the housebreak.

A few fingerprints of suspected persons were lifted from the house.