Builders strike work in Coimbatore against increasing steel and cement prices

Construction activity in and around Coimbatore was disrupted on Friday, following the one-day strike by the builders against increasing steel and cement prices.

Higher diesel prices are leading to escalation in costs of other raw materials too, the builders said.

Labour wages of ₹ 5 crore to ₹ 6 crore through direct employment in construction activity in Coimbatore and nearby areas were affected by the strike.

This is part of the nation-wide protest called by the Builders’ Association of India, against steep hike in steel and cement prices.

The builders had also planned to go on a rally and submit a memorandum to the District Collector. However, this was postponed.