Builders in Coimbatore protest against hike in blue metal, M-sand prices

Builders said the prices of both products had gone up 25% in the past three months thereby increasing construction costs; they demanded measures from the government to bring down prices

February 27, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Builders, property promoters, contractors, and architects staged a protest in Coimbatore on February 27, 2024, against the hike in blue metal prices.

Builders, property promoters, contractors, and architects staged a protest in Coimbatore on February 27, 2024, against the hike in blue metal prices. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Builders in Coimbatore staged a protest on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, demanding measures to bring down the prices of blue metal and allied products.

According to the builders and contractors, the price of blue metal has increased almost 25% in the last three months or so, and that of M-sand has also increased by 25% during this period. “Crushers increased their prices by ₹700 a unit in Coimbatore three months ago, and by another ₹700 an unit this month, for both blue metal and M-sand,” said C.T. Narayanan of the Coimbatore Builders and Contractors Association.

“The hike in the prices of blue metal and M-sand pushes up prices of all allied products such as readymade concrete,” added K. Viswanathan of the Builders Association of India (BAI).

The overall construction cost therefore, has seen a hike of 15 to 25 %, added Mr. Narayanan.

Builders, contractors, property promoters, architects and civil engineers took part in the protest on Tuesday. Similar protests were held at all BAI centres in the State. There are also plans for an indefinite fast if there are no measures from the government, said Mr. Viswanathan.

The protestors handed over a memorandum to the Coimbatore district administration following their agitation.

