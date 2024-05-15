GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Builder in Udhagamandalam complains of harassment by men claiming to be ‘journalists’

Published - May 15, 2024 06:45 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A builder from Udhagamandalam has submitted a complaint to the Nilgiris district Superintendent of Police and the District Collector claiming some persons, who introduced themselves as “journalists”, were demanding ₹2 lakh in cash for not reporting on an alleged building violation.

M. Mahesh, who is constructing 15 buildings across Udhagamandalam, staged a protest outside the Collector’s office on Wednesday demanding action against the men.

Police said they were looking into the allegations made against the men.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.