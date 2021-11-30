Coimbatore

BU reschedules examination

Bharathiar University has rescheduled the theory examination for UG and PG private candidates of affiliated colleges who were admitted prior to 2021-22 academic year.

In a release issued here on Monday, Controller of Examiantions R. Vijayaraghavan said the University would hold the examination starting January 20, 2022.

The last date for candidates to submit filled-in application is December 10, the release said and added that candidates from batches 1998-83 to 2006-07 were also eligible to write arrear subjects by applying for re-registration of their respective courses to write exam in equivalent subjects.

The candidates could apply for re-registration by approaching the office of the Controller of Examination.


