BSNL launches VoLTE services in South Zone

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched its Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) services over its 4G network in the South Zone in Coimbatore here on Saturday.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P.K. Purwar made the first VoLTE call to BSNL Director (Consumer Mobility) Sheetla Prasad during the event held at BSNL Community Hall in P&T Quarters, Saibaba Colony. Mr. Purwar and Mr. Prasad also demonstrated the video calling facility available through BSNL network.

HD voice quality

The VoLTE service will provide “high definition voice quality” and “quick call connectivity” for voice calls, according to a press release. BSNL customers may send a text message ‘ACT VOLTE’ to 53733 to activate VoLTE services.

BSNL call centre

Mr. Purwar and Mr. Prasad also inaugurated a new BSNL Call Centre at Avinashi in Tiruppur, to cater to the customers in Tamil Nadu and Kerala circles. “Around 40,000 BSNL subscriber calls are received daily from both the circles and it will be serviced from this Centre [sic],” the release said.

Call centre

The call centre, which is among the 10 centres in India, will be located at the BSNL Exchange office building at Avinashi.

By establishing the call centre, BSNL hopes to generate employment and serve its customers in their respective languages, the release said.

V. Jagadeesan, BSNL Chief General Manager (Tamil Nadu), principal general managers from across the State, and other BSNL officials were present at the launch event.