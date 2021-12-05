Brick kiln owners told to follow HC directions

They should not remove any material or machinery until court gives a final order

In the wake of several incidents of bricks being transported from brick kilns that were closed down in Thadagam Valley following a Madras High Court direction, the Revenue Department on Saturday convened a meeting in which brick makers were told to comply with the court’s directions.

G. Ravichandran, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Coimbatore north, instructed brick kiln owners not to remove any material, including manufactured bricks or machinery from brick kilns, in violation of the court’s directions.

The meeting saw the participation of brick kiln owners, Assistant Director of Geology and Mining, Coimbatore north Tahsildar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Periyanaickenpalayam sub-division, Inspector of Thudiyalur police station, Sub-Inspector of Thadagam police station, Block Development Officer of Periyanaickenpalayam block and Revenue Inspector of Thudiyalur.

According to the Revenue Department, Coimbatore District Collector had ordered the closure of all brick kilns in Thadagam valley following a direction from the High Court on March 19 this year. As per the closure proceedings issued by the Collector, no material from the closed brick kilns can be removed.

However, the Department received several complaints that some brick kiln owners were transporting bricks and other materials including machinery from their units during night.

The police registered cases against a few persons who were caught while transporting bricks.

Mr. Ravichandran said the brick kiln owners were advised to follow the court direction and not remove any property until the court gives a final order.