Boy run over by truck, driver booked

Tiruppur

Mulanur police booked a truck driver on charges of accidentally running over a boy after he had fallen off from the vehicle in the early hours of Friday.

The police said that Sathish, 29, an employee of a private brick kiln at Thadagam Valley in Coimbatore district, was bringing his two sons Shankar, 8, and Ponnar, 7, from their residence at Vadipatti in Madurai district. He arranged for a truck belonging to the brick kiln from Vadipatti to his residence as inter-district bus services were not available. Sathish and his two children sat with the driver in the cabin, the police said.

Shankar, who was sitting near the door next to driver's seat, fell asleep. At around 2 a.m. as the truck reached Koneripatti near Dharapuram, the boy fell from the truck as the door was open and was run over by the vehicle.

Upon reaching Sulur in Coimbatore district, the father realised that his son was missing and went back to search for his son. On the way, an ambulance was taking the boy's body in the presence of Mulanur police and the man recognised that the deceased was his son, according to the police.

Mulanur police booked the truck driver V. Paraman, 65, under section 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on.