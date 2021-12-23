Boy found dead near Avinashi

The police suspect that he may have taken the extreme step after allegedly being reprimanded by his parents.

The Perumanallur police on Wednesday registered a case after a boy studying in Class VIII was found dead at his residence at Thoravalur, near Avinashi, in Tiruppur.

According to the police, M. Kannan, 13, allegedly ended his life around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. He was studying at a school in Erode and had continued his schooling through online classes for over a year due to the pandemic.

The police suspect that Kannan took the extreme step after allegedly being reprimanded by his parents for playing a video game on his smartphone. Investigations are on, the police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)