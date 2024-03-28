GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Box culvert being constructed near Ooty causing traffic snarls

March 28, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The culvert being constructed near valley view on the Coonoor- Udhagamandalam National Highways.

The culvert being constructed near valley view on the Coonoor- Udhagamandalam National Highways. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

A box culvert, being constructed along the National Highway just outside Udhagamandam town near Thalaiyattimund, is leading to traffic jams, especially just before the weekends, when tourist traffic to the hill town is at its peak.

Officials from the National Highways said the box culvert was replacing a pipe culvert, which was prone to getting blocked with debris during rain, leading to roads being inundated and damage being caused to the road surface. “The box culverts will allow for easy unclogging when installed,” said an official who added that such culverts were being constructed in multiple locations, especially between Udhagamandam and Gudalur.

The box culverts are part of the road expansion and upgradation works that are carried out along highways across the Nilgiris. Road users called for work to be expedited, so that traffic snarls can be minimised during the peak tourist season in the Nilgiris.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.