Book festival in Namakkal from January 26 to February 2

January 21, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A book festival will be held at the Namakkal Government Boys Higher Secondary School (South) from January 26 to February 2.

On Saturday, Collector S. Uma inspected arrangements for the festival on the school premises and held discussions with officials. She said an exhibition with stalls displaying details of various schemes implemented by government departments would be held, besides various competitions for school and college students. The event would have over 80 stalls displaying collections of books on various subjects ranging from science, stories, novels and research. Cultural programmes would also be conducted during the festival, she added.

District Revenue Officer R. Suman, Namakkal Revenue Divisional Officer K. Saravanan, Chief Educational Officer P. Parameswari and other officials were present.

