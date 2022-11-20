  1. EPaper
Board of inquiry constituted to investigate explosion at Cordite factory 

Eight employees of the factory were injured and referred to the hospital.

November 20, 2022 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar
The injured staff of Aruvankadu Cordite factory coming out of OP at government medical College hospital in Udhagamandalam on November 19, 2022.

The injured staff of Aruvankadu Cordite factory coming out of OP at government medical College hospital in Udhagamandalam on November 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

The Cordite factory in Aravankadu has constituted a board of enquiry after an explosion led to eight persons working at the factory requiring medical treatment.

The Public Relations Officer at the Cordite Factory released a statement confirming that an explosion had taken place at the factory while pressing the triple base propellant composition required for Bi-Modular Charge System when a “large sound with fire was observed.”

Eight employees of the factory were referred to the hospital. While six were discharged after they were kept under observation, two had to be admitted to the Military Hospital in Wellington, it was confirmed. One of the persons suffered 10% burns to his body, while the other was admitted with high blood pressure and has been kept under observation, the statement said.

“Situation is fully under control and action has been taken as per laid down procedure,” the statement added.

