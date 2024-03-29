BJP can’t win a single seat in South India, says Congress leader Thangkabalu

March 29, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Salem

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, K.V. Thangkabalu on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party could not win a single seat in South India in the parliamentary elections.

Speaking to reporters at Salem Airport, Mr. Thangkabalu said that the Prime Minister could not win this time and that the INDIA. alliance would win more than 400 seats across the country. Even though the Prime Minister has visited Tamil Nadu many times, the BJP could not win in Tamil Nadu. Not only in Tamil Nadu, the BJP could not win a single seat in South India. The INDIA alliance will register a massive win. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is allegedly acting as per the BJP’s decision. Similarly, many agencies are acting as per the BJP’s directives. Congress will form a government at the Centre in June and people will benefit in many ways from the Congress government, Mr. Thangkabalu added.

Salem DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy participated in the meeting of Congress party functionaries.