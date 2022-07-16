BJP to take up with Governor the issue on alleged passport scam in Madurai: Annamalai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to meet Governor R.N. Ravi on July 21 and submit a petition regarding the alleged passport scam that happened in Madurai, State president K. Annamalai said here on Saturday.

Mr. Annamalai told reporters, “The device given by the Ministry of External Affairs for passport verification was misused [by the Police Department] and there were entries in the device in which passport enquiries were conducted at midnight.”

He alleged that within the jurisdiction of Avaniapuram police station in Madurai, more than 65 fake passport applications were processed and described those who got the fake passport as “organised criminals”. The Chief Minister should not “’play with national security,” he cautioned.

About ‘Selfie with Anna’ campaign by the Tiruppur BJP, he said that college campuses should not be used for political purposes and he had informed the office bearers to be careful while planning such events.

“When Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance was in power, the BJP was in alliance with more than 70 parties. We have never interfered in the internal affairs of any political party,” Mr. Annamalai said in response to a question about All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

A lot of representations from the Merchants Associations were received about the branded rice that attracted 5% Goods and Service Tax (GST) recently, he said and added that he had taken it up with the Union Finance Minister.

While responding about caste-related question that appeared in Periyar University question paper, Mr. Annamalai said, “DMK talk about Periyar on one hand and keeps caste on the other hand.”

Earlier, Mr. Annamalai inaugurated the service vehicle of Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, at Ukkadam. The vehicle would go door-to-door to collect the grievances of the people and coordinate with the government officials to get it redressed, he said.