BJP to release property details of Tamil Nadu Ministers in April, says Annamalai

December 20, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Before the start of his Padayatra scheduled for April 2023, the BJP will release complete details of the wealth of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Ministers, party State president K. Annamalai said on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting here, he said, “Corruption is the main problem that has affected the country’s growth since independence. Because of corruption, we have lost the future of a generation, and Tamil Nadu stands first as a corrupt State in the country.”

He said that in the first week of April next, the BJP would place the details of the wealth of all the Ministers and the Chief Minister in the public domain. “The party has started preparing the list of 15 Ministers, their relatives, and benamis, and their wealth is found to be ₹2 lakh crore. The final list would be precise and deep,” he said.

He also charged DMK leaders with running liquor factories and supplying more than 60% of the overall demand of the Tasmac outlets. “Obstructing the growth and uplift of the poor and the middle class and giving cash for votes and freebies is the Dravidian Model,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai said the BJP would win in more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and more than 25 party candidates would win in the State.

