BJP minority wing seeks ban on SDPI too

The Hindu Bureau October 03, 2022 14:32 IST

Police personnel deployed in front of the house of RSS activist where a kerose-filled bottle was hurled at Ammapet in Salem on September 25, 2022. File | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The BJP Minority Wing national secretary Vellore Syed Ibrahim urged to ban the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) too, on Monday. Mr. Ibrahim visited the house of RSS functionary V.K. Rajan at Ammapet, where a kerosene-filled bottle was hurled last week. In connection with the incident, two SDPI functionaries were arrested subsequently. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ibrahim said such incidents have been taking place in Tamil Nadu only next to Kashmir. “The attack on BJP and RSS functionaries’ houses and properties should be condemned. The BJP or RSS are not against Muslims. VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and NTK coordinator Seeman create a wrong impression about the BJP among Muslim youths regarding the NIA’s recent raids,” Mr. Ibrahim charged. “The DMK, which should condemn these leaders, for alleged vote bank politics, is encouraging them. The law and order situation is in a bad state in Tamil Nadu. The DMK government did not fulfil its electoral promises, and allegedly, the DMK government is involved in corruption. The Union Government which banned PFI should also ban SDPI,” Mr. Ibrahim added.



