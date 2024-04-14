BJP election manifesto akin to empty paper: AIADMK

April 14, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Salem

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election manifesto released on Sunday is similar to an empty paper, said the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) propaganda secretary and former Minister, Vaigai Selvan.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at Hanging Garden in Salem, and Mr. Vaigai Selvan and other AIADMK functionaries took part in it.

Mr. Vaigai Selvan said the BJP election manifesto would not provide any benefit to the public. There were several issues in One Nation One Election. The AIADMK would win seats in double digits in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai was new to politics. The AIADMK was an iron fort and no one would be able to harm it. “We (AIADMK) are warning Mr. Annamalai to stop criticising the AIADMK and our general secretary,” he added.