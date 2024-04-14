GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP election manifesto akin to empty paper: AIADMK

April 14, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election manifesto released on Sunday is similar to an empty paper, said the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) propaganda secretary and former Minister, Vaigai Selvan.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at Hanging Garden in Salem, and Mr. Vaigai Selvan and other AIADMK functionaries took part in it.

Mr. Vaigai Selvan said the BJP election manifesto would not provide any benefit to the public. There were several issues in One Nation One Election. The AIADMK would win seats in double digits in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai was new to politics. The AIADMK was an iron fort and no one would be able to harm it. “We (AIADMK) are warning Mr. Annamalai to stop criticising the AIADMK and our general secretary,” he added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.