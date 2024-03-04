GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Biz Buddy meetings held in Hosur and Bargur SIPCOTs

March 04, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Biz Buddy grievance redressal meetings of SIPCOT Industrial parks were held here in the SIPCOTS of Hosur, Gurubarapalli and Shoolagiri and Bargur on Monday.

The SIPCOT Biz Buddy meetings that were held were the first of its kind being held across all the SIPCOTS of the State and will continue to be held in the first Monday of every month.

The Biz Buddy meetings of SIPCOTS are being organised under the aegis of the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce.

Here in Krishnagiri, the Biz Buddy meeting was held for Hosur, Gurubarapalli and Shoolagiri at the project office in Hosur presided over by P. Akash, appointed as the monitoring officer for the SIPCOT.

The Biz Buddy meeting in Bargur was held at the project office under K. Arun Kumar, Assistant General Manager, SIPCOT.

The project officers upon the completion of the Biz Buddy – grievance redressal meetings, shall forward the grievances/representation of the allottees to the appropriate authorities for action to be completed within 14 days.

The Biz Buddy meetings shall be organised every month, after the prior intimation to companies, institutions, organisations, allottees and contractors to enable them to bring the pending issues to the notice of the SIPCOT and take a decision to settle the issues immediately.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.