Biz Buddy meetings held in Hosur and Bargur SIPCOTs

March 04, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Biz Buddy grievance redressal meetings of SIPCOT Industrial parks were held here in the SIPCOTS of Hosur, Gurubarapalli and Shoolagiri and Bargur on Monday.

The SIPCOT Biz Buddy meetings that were held were the first of its kind being held across all the SIPCOTS of the State and will continue to be held in the first Monday of every month.

The Biz Buddy meetings of SIPCOTS are being organised under the aegis of the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce.

Here in Krishnagiri, the Biz Buddy meeting was held for Hosur, Gurubarapalli and Shoolagiri at the project office in Hosur presided over by P. Akash, appointed as the monitoring officer for the SIPCOT.

The Biz Buddy meeting in Bargur was held at the project office under K. Arun Kumar, Assistant General Manager, SIPCOT.

The project officers upon the completion of the Biz Buddy – grievance redressal meetings, shall forward the grievances/representation of the allottees to the appropriate authorities for action to be completed within 14 days.

The Biz Buddy meetings shall be organised every month, after the prior intimation to companies, institutions, organisations, allottees and contractors to enable them to bring the pending issues to the notice of the SIPCOT and take a decision to settle the issues immediately.