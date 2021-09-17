Birth anniversary of Periyar observed

The 143rd birth anniversary of Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy was observed in Erode district with Collector H. Krishnanunni and political party functionaries garlanding his statue here on Friday.

Mr. Krishnanunni garlanded the statue of the leader at the Periyar – Anna Memorial in the city in the presence of Erode Revenue Divisional Officer P. Premalatha, Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam. Functionaries of DMK, AIADMK, Congress and other political parties garlanded the statue at Panneerselvam Park in the presence of cadres.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had recently announced that the birth anniversary of the social reformer would be observed as ‘Day of Social Justice’ every year and all State government employees would undertake a pledge to follow the principles of self-respect, brotherhood, equality and social justice. At the Collectorate, Mr. Krishnanunni administered the pledge to employees.

The birth anniversary was observed at government offices and by various political parties in Salem.

District Collector S. Karmegham paid floral tributes to the portrait of Periyar on the Collectorate premises and administered the Social Justice day pledge to the staff. The Collector also inaugurated a photo exhibition on Periyar’s life and about his various reform movements at the Collectorate.

Members of various political parties and Dravidian outfits paid tributes to his statue near the Salem Collectorate. Representatives of political parties garlanded the statue of Periyar and raised slogans hailing his contributions for reforming the society.

A few youths poured milk over a huge hoarding of Periyar at Four Roads junction.

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh paid tributes to the social reformer and administered the pledge to the Collectorate staff.