Bid to rob ATM; one held

The city police, on Friday, arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with an ATM robbery attempt at Thirumalai Nagar, here, during the early hours of Thursday.

With the help of the CCTV footage from the ATM, the police identified the accused and launched a search for him. A team led by Sub-Inspector Sathyamoorthy arrested K. Ibrahim from Sanyasakoondu here on Friday.

According to police, the accused was a resident of the same area. He had attempted to break open the ATM of a private bank at Thirumalai Nagar here on Thursday. An alert message was immediately sent to the Mumbai head office of the bank and they alerted the Kitchipalayam Police.