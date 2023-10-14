Bicycle race marks former CM Annadurai’s birth anniversary celebrations in Namakkal

October 14, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Salem

As part of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s birth anniversary celebrations, a bicycle race was conducted in Namakkal on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, Namakkal MLA P. Ramalingam, and District Collector S. Uma flagged off the race at the Collectorate. The competition was conducted in three categories: 15 km for boys and 10 km for girls(below 13 years), 20 km for boys and 15 km for girls (below 15 years), and 20 km for boys and 15 km for girl (below 17 years). More than 300 school students participated in the competition. Rajeshkumar handed over cash prizes to the winners.