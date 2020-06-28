Banned tobacco products seized

Officials with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Revenue Department and the Pollachi east police seized nearly 600 kg of banned tobacco products from a warehouse at Suleeswaranpatty on Saturday.

The warehouse at Palaniappa Nagar near Suleeswaranpatty is owned by A. Sreekanth of Vadugapalayam. The police and FSSAI officials said that Mr. Sreekanth had rented out the warehouse to a person named K. Kaja Sherif (36) three months ago. Sherif has been using the warehouse for stocking goods that were distributed to shops across Pollachi.

Based on specific information, FSSAI, Revenue and police officials raided the warehouse on Saturday and found banned tobacco products of various brands stocked in 35 gunny bags.

FSSAI’s designated officer for Coimbatore district K. Tamilselvan said that the seized contraband stock was worth ₹ 7.15 lakh.

Samples lifted

Samples were lifted from the seized products for laboratory examination.