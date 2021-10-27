Banks sanction ₹430-cr. loans to various sectors

The banks that took part in the mega customer outreach programme here on Tuesday sanctioned ₹430-crore loans to applicants from different sectors.

As many as 22 banks and various government departments took part in the programme, which was organised by the district lead bank and the district administration, and inaugurated by Coimbatore MP PR Natarajan.

Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Sreenivasan and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Kavitha also participated in the inaugural.

P. Palanisamy, Chief General Manager of Canara Bank, said nationalised, private, and grameen banks took part in the one-day camp. All the loan products and schemes were already available at the banks and approvals would continue after the camp too at all the branches.

The loans sanctioned were mainly in MSMEs, retail, and agriculture sectors. The banks had exhibited details of schemes related to all the three sectors. Loans worth about ₹ 200 crore were disbursed too.

P. Kousalya Devi, district lead bank manager, said priority would be given for education loans.

The other loans sanctioned would be followed up on a continual basis. The banks would now expedite sanctions under different schemes of the governments. Coimbatore district had been sanctioning loans higher than the targets fixed, she said.