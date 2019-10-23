Bank staff strike affects ₹350 crore business

Over 1,500 bank employees in Coimbatore participated in the nationwide strike on Tuesday called by the All India Bank Employees Association and Bank Employees Federation of India, to oppose merger of public sector banks. The employees of 250 branches of the banks in the city participated in the strike and nearly 500 of them staged a demonstration in front of the Oriental Bank of Commerce.

The strike affected ₹350 crore business transaction in the banks here, according to the employees.

Instead of merging public sector banks, the Government should recapitalise the banks adequately. Further, the banks should expand their network and there should not be consolidation of banks. The employees’ associations oppose the merger of some of the banks announced by the government.