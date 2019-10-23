Bank staff strike affects ₹350 crore business

Over 1,500 bank employees in Coimbatore participated in the nationwide strike on Tuesday called by the All India Bank Employees Association and Bank Employees Federation of India, to oppose merger of public sector banks. The employees of 250 branches of the banks in the city participated in the strike and nearly 500 of them staged a demonstration in front of the Oriental Bank of Commerce.
The strike affected ₹350 crore business transaction in the banks here, according to the employees.
Instead of merging public sector banks, the Government should recapitalise the banks adequately. Further, the banks should expand their network and there should not be consolidation of banks. The employees’ associations oppose the merger of some of the banks announced by the government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.