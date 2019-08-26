Ban plastic flowers imported from China, says vendors

The simmering discontent among flower growers against Chinese plastic flowers has found voice again in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the phasing out of single use plastics from October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi.

The plastic, synthetic flowers imported from China have replaced fresh flowers in most spaces and events. Call it diminishing sense of aesthetics or diminishing income levels that finds natural flowers expensive, or both. But the ubiquitous plastic flowers, synthetic grass, have come to feature predominantly in the decor of homes, hotels, religious festivals, weddings and corporate events. They come in all forms and hues, and are often far more real in looks than the real flowers.

President of Hosur Small Farmers Association Bala Siva Prasad told The Hindu that the import-export data says the import of the plastic flowers in the last fiscal was to the tune of ₹148 crore. These flowers are put to use at least 20 to 25 times for various events.

This cuts down purchases of fresh flowers, inflicting a loss of ₹ 3,000 crores on the flower growers in the country.

The quantum of import of plastic flowers is under-reported as they are also imported as synthetic decorative items and go without scrutiny, said Mr. Siva Prasad.

The plastic-synthetic flowers have replaced fresh flowers even in temples and homes, while flower growers' sales hinge on domestic demand during festivals. During the 10-day Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations, plastic flowers edge out fresh flowers. Among the States, Kerala has a high demand for plastic flowers, said Mr. Siva Prasad. All government offices, hotels, hospitals to use plastic flowers.

Event management companies depend on plastic flowers, when customers prefer cost-cutting. “Where ₹1 lakh worth of flowers is needed, they buy flowers for ₹20,000 and use synthetic flowers for the rest of the decor,” he said.

It is important to create awareness on the harmful affects of these flowers that are high on synthetic dyes to get the desired colours. Awareness has to start from the people. This is what the federation of flower growers, which is demanding a ban on these flowers, has set out to do. The federation has also collected statements from medical professionals.

While the government proposes a ban on single use plastics, flower growers demand that plastic flowers should be included in the list as they are far more harmful with their heavy synthetic dyes. On Tuesday, farmers are set to organise a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.