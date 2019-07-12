Balakrishna Reddy’s presence raises eyebrows

The presence of convicted former minister Balakrishna Reddy during the release of water from Kelavarapalli reservoir, in the company of the District Collector, has raised many eyebrows here.

Mr. Reddy, who was elected from Hosur Assembly seat, held the portfolio of Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare until his resignation following his conviction by a special court for rioting and destruction of government property in a two-decade old case.

His bid to have a hold on the Hosur seat by fielding his wife failed, when the DMK won the by-election to the seat.

On Friday, District Collector S. Prabhakar found himself in the company of the Mr. Reddy who was holding the lever of the sluice gates along with other AIADMK functionaries.

This is the second time Mr. Reddy is found at a government function after his conviction. Some months ago, Mr. Reddy and the then Krishnagiri MP Ashok Kumar were jointly felicitated with garlands at a government function. This had raised eyebrows, though there was no explicit injunction on the participation of convicted persons in events.