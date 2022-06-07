Bail denied to three serial offenders in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur Judicial Magistrate rejected the bail petition of three persons who were involved in a series of criminal activities. Devacharan, Syed Mohammed Ikram, and Adithya, all native of Tiruppur, were earlier arrested on a murder case on June 2.

According to the Tiruppur City Police, the accused were detained under the Goondas Act and subsequently got conditional bail from the Madras High Court. The city police arrested them for committing crimes again. The Tiruppur Judicial Magistrate - II rejected their bail plea and all of them were sent to jail.

Cases registered

The Tiruppur District Police on Monday registered cases against 16 persons in connection with the sale of illicit liquor and gutkha across the district. The police conducted searches and arrested 13 persons and seized 112 Tasmac liquor bottles and five litres of toddy. The police also filed cases against three persons for allegedly selling gutkha.