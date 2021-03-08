Baby rescued from dustbin

A baby boy less than a week old was rescued from a dustbin in Palladam here on Sunday and admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

According to the police, Manickavalli (25) of Sengattuthottam found the baby inside the garbage bin on Sunday. She brought him to the Palladam Government Hospital for first aid. Following this, the doctors referred the baby to CMCH for further treatment. The Palladam police registered a case. The location where the baby was found did not have any CCTV cameras, according to the police. Further investigations are on.

Meanwhile, sources at CMCH said on Monday that the condition of the baby was stable and was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit. The newborn was diagnosed with imperforate anus and other congenital anomalies following admission, the sources added.