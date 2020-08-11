Baby found abandoned in dustbin rescued in Tiruppur

Childline officials, on Monday, rescued a girl baby from a dustbin in Tiruppur.Sources said on Tuesday that the residents noticed the child, less than a week old, inside a dustbin near a government school at Palavanjipalayam in Tiruppur Corporation limits on Monday afternoon. They informed the Tiruppur City Police, who in turn alertedChildline at ‘1098’ helpline.
A team from the Childline reached the spot and rushed the baby to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.
Hospital sources said the baby had a congenital defect on her left foot. The baby was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit and would be under observation for the next three days.
Veerapandi police said they traced the baby’s mother with the help of the doctors at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. The 30-year-old woman from Tiruvannamalai district was admitted to the hospital last week for delivery. The baby will be reunited with the mother after the end of the observation period, police said.
