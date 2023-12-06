Babri Masjid demolition anniversary: SDPI stages protest in Krishnagiri

December 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a black flag protest near Anna statue in Krishnagiri on Wednesday, condemning the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. The protesters raised slogans against “Hindutva fascism” and slammed the BJP and right wing outfits that had steered the demolition of the mosque. The day, marked as ‘Opposition to Fascism Day’, witnessed protests by the SDPI in various parts of the district. The protests were led by B. Javid Basha, district secretary, SDPI.