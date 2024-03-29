Awareness to be created in Erode in areas where poll percentage was low

March 29, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - ERODE

With voter turnout in 13 areas coming under the Erode (East) Assembly constituency continuing to be low, election officials have planned to conduct voter awareness programmes and ensure 100% voting.

Areas including B.P. Agraharam, Railway Colony, Kumalankuttai, Sampath Nagar and S.K.C. Road, continue to be low in the past elections due to various reasons. Officials said voters could have moved to other areas and hence, failed to cast their vote. Hence, officials would identify them and meet them and explain the importance of voting. Officials said door-to-door awareness campaigns would also be undertaken in the coming days.