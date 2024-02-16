GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Awareness meeting held in Coimbatore on Competition Law

February 16, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Over 50 textile entrepreneurs from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal and other textile clusters in Tamil Nadu participated in a meeting recently in Coimbatore about Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the scope of the Competition Law.

At the meeting organised by the Southern India Mills Association, V. Sriraj, Joint Director (Law), Southern Regional Office, of the CCI explained its role as an expert body to eliminate unfair trade practices falling within the ambit of Competition Law and ease compliances.

He also highlighted the commercial aspects of the business regarding anti-competitive agreement, abusive of dominance, mergers, acquisitions, and bid rigging.

The Competition Commission of India would intervene if cartels were formed by manufacturers, specifically when they harm the consumers through pricing practices, he added.

