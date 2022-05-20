Awareness event on alarm chains in trains conducted in Salem

The Salem Railway Division conducted a safety awareness drive at the Salem railway junction here on Friday to create awareness among the public about use of alarm chains in trains.

Officials from the Divisional Safety Branch under the Salem Division, andstudents of a private college conducted an awareness rally on the junction premises holding placards advising the public not to pull alarm chains in the trains unnecessarily.

The officials distributed pamphlets to passengers in trains and to those waiting in platforms.

According to railway officials, alarm chains were being pulled for trivial reasons in recent times and advised the public not to do so. Unnecessary use of the chain could lead to delays and could affect the punctuality of other trains in the route as well. Officials said that passengers would be travelling for various emergency needs and the unwanted usage would only cause unnecessary delays.

Officials warned that stern legal action would be taken against offenders, if alarm chains are used for trivial reasons.