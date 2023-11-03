HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness campaign on crop insurance scheme launched in Tiruppur

November 03, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness campaign vehicle for broad-basing the use of Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme among farmers was flagged off by District Collector T. Christuraj on Friday.

In continuation of implementation of the State Government schemes to scale up agricultural productivity, the campaign for maximising insurance coverage will be carried out across the district throughout this month.

Farmers cultivating groundnut, coriander, chillies, tomato, onion, banana, tapioca, chickpea, sorghum and maize will be brought under the insurance scheme, a press release said.

In the first phase till November 15, campaign at the village level will be carried out at Udumalpet, Madathukulam, Dharapuram, Kangeyam and Vellakovil areas. In the second phase, the campaign will cover Tiruppur, Mulanur, Gudimangalam, Pongalur, Kundadam, Palladam, Avinashi and Uthukuli.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.