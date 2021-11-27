Awareness campaign for ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ launched in Coimbatore

Plans on to rope in volunteers for the scheme

The Department of School Education launched an awareness campaign for the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ (Education at doorstep) scheme in Coimbatore district on Friday.

According to the officials, six teams of folk artistes, each comprising nine members, will visit all the 15 educational blocks in the district and cover around 1,260 habitations along with government schools.

The awareness campaign, which is set to be held for 35 days, will have cultural events such as street plays and dance performances by the folk artistes to generate awareness among the public regarding the scheme.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran flagged off the campaign in the presence of Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha.

Officials said that plans were on to rope in volunteers for the scheme in the district and those interested would be encouraged to register online as volunteers.

The applications will be vetted by the School Education Department and the volunteers will be allotted habitations in each educational block after completing a training programme, according to the officials.

Illam Thedi Kalvi was launched by the State government to address the learning gap among school students due to the closure of schools for nearly 19 months during the COVID-19 lockdown and involves volunteers visiting the residences of students to take classes.