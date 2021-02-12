Autorickshaw driver, who attempted suicide, dies

An autorickshaw driver, who attempted suicide, died without responding to treatment here on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as D. Saravanan, an autorickshaw driver residing near Ammapet. He was distraught over the Central Government’s proposed vehicle scrappage policy in the Budget which said commercial vehicles over 15 years and personal vehicles over 20 years would be scrapped.

Hearing about the policy, Saravanan feared that he would have to scrap his vehicle and due to several loan dues, Saravanan attempted suicide here on February 3 and he left a suicide note in this regard, police said. His family rushed him to a private hospital and was shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital later. Saravanan died without responding to treatment on Friday. Ammapet police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.