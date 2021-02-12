Autorickshaw driver, who attempted suicide, dies

An autorickshaw driver, who attempted suicide, died without responding to treatment here on Friday.
According to the police, the deceased was identified as D. Saravanan, an autorickshaw driver residing near Ammapet. He was distraught over the Central Government’s proposed vehicle scrappage policy in the Budget which said commercial vehicles over 15 years and personal vehicles over 20 years would be scrapped.
Hearing about the policy, Saravanan feared that he would have to scrap his vehicle and due to several loan dues, Saravanan attempted suicide here on February 3 and he left a suicide note in this regard, police said. His family rushed him to a private hospital and was shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital later. Saravanan died without responding to treatment on Friday. Ammapet police have registered a case and are investigating.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath