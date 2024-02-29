Automatic rain gauge stations being installed in Erode district

February 29, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - ERODE

The process to install 46 automatic rain gauge (ARG) and two automatic weather stations (AWS) has begun across the district.

The State government, in its State Disaster Management Plan 2023, announced that 1,400 ARGs and 100 AWS would be installed across the State for accurate calculation of rainfall. Under the initiative of the State Disaster Management Authority, spots were identified in all the taluks in the district.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said the first rain gauge was installed at Modakkurichi ‘A’ Village in Modakkurichi taluk while the process has begun in other places. Erode, Modakkurichi, Bhavani and Kodumudi would get three ARGs each, Perundurai would get six, Gobichettipalayam would get four, Sathyamangalam ten, Talavadi and Anthiyur six each, and Nambiyur would get two. The weather stations would come up at Modakkurichi and Talavadi. The Collector said installation work was underway and the systems would soon be operational. Also, the identified sites would be fenced for protecting the equipment, he added.