The Association of University Teachers has opened its branch at Bharathiar University. A release from the organisation said the branch was started with 50 members. Professor P. Christopher would be the president, P. Guru Saravanan secretary and Prabha treasurer. Former Association members N. Senthamarai, C. Pichandy and K. Pandian offered their fecilitations.
AUT branch opened at Bharathiar University
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
July 22, 2021 23:34 IST
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
July 22, 2021 23:34 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 22, 2021 11:35:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/aut-branch-opened-at-bharathiar-university/article35478736.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story