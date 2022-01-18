Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme works nearing completion

Ministers inspect the water pumping station established at Kalingarayanpalayam in Bhavani

About 93% works under the Athikadavu–Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme are completed and the scheme is expected to be commissioned soon, said Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Swaminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi here on Tuesday.

The Ministers along with Member of Parliament A. Ganeshamurthi, MLAs A.G. Venkatachalam (Anthiyur), and E.R. Eswaran (Tiruchengodu), District Collector H. Krishnanunni, and Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation chairman Kurinji N. Sivakumar inspected the water pumping station established at Kalingarayanpalayam in Mettunasuvampalayam Panchayat in Bhavani.

The Ministers said the scheme was implemented at a total cost of ₹ 1,758.88 crore to fill 32 Public Works Department tanks, 42 union tanks and 971 pond’s in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore and also help in irrigating 24,468 acres. So far, ₹ 1,443.59 crore has been spent for the project.

Construction of six water pumping stations is nearing completion. The project proposes to lay high-density polyethylene pipelines for a total length of 798 km, of which 631 km length has been laid. The project proposes to lay mild steel pipelines for 261 km length, of which 208 km have been completed. About 96% works for obtaining right of use for utilising land has been completed and work is under way to provide underground electric cables.

The project proposes to divert 1.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of surplus water from River Bhavani from the downstream of Kalingarayan anicut by pumping through pipelines and treating it and refilling the water bodies.

The foundation for the scheme was laid by the then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on February 28, 2019. Larsen and Toubro Limited, Chennai, was given the work order on March 4, 2019. Works began on December 25, 2019 and were scheduled to be completed in two years. But due to COVID-19, work was delayed and is expected to be completed soon.