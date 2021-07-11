Coimbatore

Association seeks extension of working hours in PRS counter at Pollachi Railway Station

Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association has requested the Southern Railway authorities to extend the working hours of the passenger reservation system (PRS) counter at the Pollachi Railway Station till 8 p.m.

In a letter to the Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Division on July 7, the Association’s secretary B. Mohanraj said the PRS counter at the railway station functioned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except on Sundays and other public holidays.

However, Train no. 02652 Palakkad-Chennai special train leaves at 4.40 p.m. and Train no. 06344 Madurai-Thiruvananthapuram express train leaves at 7.40 p.m. from Pollachi Junction, the letter noted.

With passengers reaching Pollachi Railway Station from distant locations such as Valparai, Sethumadai, Aliyar, Negamam and Gomangalam, the PRS counter must be open till 8 p.m. to enable more passengers book tickets, the letter said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2021 7:22:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/association-seeks-extension-of-working-hours-in-prs-counter-at-pollachi-railway-station/article35265292.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY