Assembly estimates panel inspects work in Salem

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee led by its chairman T.R.B. Rajaa inspected various development projects in the district on Tuesday.

The committee inspected development work at Anna Park, Pallapatti lake and the soil testing centre at Seelanaickenpatti. The committee discussed with the officials about the implementation of works. The committee inspected a government hostel for students and inquired about the facilities and food provided for them. The committee also inspected Muthunaickenpatti railway overbridge works and Omalur-Mecheri four lane works. They also interacted with farmers and distributed welfare assistance at Mecheri.

In the evening, the committee held a review meeting along with the officials of various departments at the Collectorate. During the inspections, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, Sellur K. Raju, Agri S.S. Krishnamoorthy, K. Anbalagan, E.R. Eshwaran, C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, E.Balasubramanian, J. Mohamed Shanavas, Salem District Collector S.Karmegam, City Mayor A.Ramachandran and officials from various departments participated.