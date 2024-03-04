GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assembly committee inspects libraries in Krishnagiri

March 04, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.M. Sarayu interacting with the Assembly Committee chairperson S. Sudharsanam in Krishnagiri on Monday.

Collector K.M. Sarayu interacting with the Assembly Committee chairperson S. Sudharsanam in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A new building housing a reading hall for those preparing for competitive exams will be constructed in the District Central Library complex here. The building will come up in six months, said the visiting Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Library Committee here on Monday. The committee, led by its chairperson S. Sudharsanam, interacted with the readers of the central library and ascertained the facilities and lack of it in the library.

Visitors told the members about the paucity of space in the library and hence, there was a lack of reading hall for preparation for competitive exams. The readers and earnest aspirants requested the committee to set up a separate reading room for preparing for the exams along with more books for competitive exams.

Readers also asked the committee for a compound wall for the library building, wifi facility to avail materials online along with more subscriptions for monthly magazines. The committee assured the public that these requests will be met.

The committee inspected also inspected the other branch libraries in rural and urban areas, including Kaveripattinam panchayat union branch library in Nedungal, rural library in Avathuvadi; and Pochamballi block library.

In Kaveripattinam, the Nedungal library will get an additional building, the committee said.

