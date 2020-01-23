Assembly committee inspects development works

Members of the Committee on Public Accounts, led by its Chairman, S. Durai Murugan inspected the old bus stand, hostel and micro irrigation works in the district on Wednesday.

The committee inspected the ongoing works at the old bus stand premises where under the Smart City Mission, a state-of-the-art double-decker bus stand and multi-level parking work is being carried out at a cost of ₹93.3 crore. Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh explained the works to the members during which Collector S.A. Raman and MLAs were present. Later, the committee held a closed-door meeting with the officials at the Collectorate.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Durai Murugan said that the Assembly allots funds for various development works and the Accountant-General (Accounts and Entitlements) scrutinizes the accounts to check whether funds were utilised properly and also on time.

Based on their report, the committee inspects the work in each district and conducts inquiry with the officials concerned.

He said that the purpose of the committee’s visit is not to inspect developmental works, but to conduct inquiry with officials over the mistakes highlighted in the report.

To a question on whether development works were delayed in Salem, Mr. Durai Murugan said that implementation of projects were delayed not only in Salem, but across the State.

Later, the committee inspected the Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel for Women at Sankar Nagar, elementary school building at Gajalnaickenpatty and micro irrigation works in Panamarathupatti. Members of the committee, including S. Semmalai, Chairman, Committee on Public Undertakings and R. Rajendran (Salem North MLA) were present.