Ash gourd smashed on roads despite warnings

In spite of the City Municipal Corporation’s warning that ash gourd and coconut should not be broken on roads as part of Ayudha puja celebration, violations continued causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists here on Monday.

Though it is customary to break ash gourd and coconuts after the puja, the vegetable pieces left on the roads pose threat to road users. The civic body had asked residents, traders and shopkeepers to refrain from the practice. However, smashed gourds and coconut pieces were left uncleared not only on arterial roads, but also on roads in residential areas.

Conservancy workers said that garbage, including banana steam, mango leaves and unsold items left by traders on the road, were minimum compared to last year. The quantity of items put up for sale by the traders was very less and hence less waste, they said. “After puja, we face a daunting task of removing the garbage. But this year, very few items were dumped on the road,” said a conservancy worker. He said that the bins did not overflow and all the accumulated garbage were removed on Monday.

Salem

In Salem, 30 youths from the ‘Salem Ilaignyar Kuzhu’ cleared ash gourds broken on roads at 50 places and discarded them in common bins.

The volunteers lamented that in spite of repeated awareness campaigns, public continued to break the vegetable on roads. About 1,800 tonnes of garbage were collected within the Corporation limits during the last three days and nearly 2,120 sanitary workers were involved in the work, Salem Corporation officials said.